Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Half Year Results Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2021 08-Oct-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Zug, October 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 141.50 (CHF 152.99), representing an increase of 1.7% in EUR (1.7% in CHF) since August 31, 2021.

The monthly NAV increase is the result of (i) a stronger USD and positive valuation adjustments for (ii) several portfolio funds, including Highland Europe II, Boulder Ventures IV and Procuritas VI, and (iii) the direct Co-Investments in Acino, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, and Design Holding, a global high-end design group comprising 3 complementary brands: Flos, Louis Poulsen and B&B Italia.

The portfolio was cashflow positive with total distributions amounting to EUR 7.6m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Avista IV from the sale of Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, a leader in the consumer healthcare market for OTC medicines, premium vitamins and nutritional supplements, and from Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, distributing proceeds from a number of liquidity events, including the sale of shares in Kaspi, a Kazakhstani fintech firm, and in Allegro, a Polish online e-commerce platform.

In the reporting period, PEH committed USD 10.0m to Abry Heritage Partners II, a North American lower mid-market buyout fund, GBP 9.0m to Pollen Street Capital IV, a lower mid-market fund focusing on financial and business services, and USD 3.0m to Evolution Technology Fund II, an early-stage global technology venture fund. Additionally, EUR 4.4m were invested via a single-asset secondary transaction in Regina Maria, a private healthcare platform in Romania and Serbia.