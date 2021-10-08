Lysogene Reports its Cash Position as of 30 September 2021

This amount excludes the $1.5m reimbursement of certain development costs of LYS-SAF302 from Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (Sarepta). On October 15, 2018, Lysogene and Sarepta signed a license agreement granting Sarepta exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and all territories outside of Europe, while Lysogene retained exclusive commercial rights to the product in Europe. As part of the agreement, Sarepta is responsible for LYS-SAF302 global commercial manufacturing. Both parties have agreed to suspend such payments while discussions to modify the agreement are ongoing.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable a delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is ongoing. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene has also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with SATT Conectus for a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of the Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

1 Unaudited figure

