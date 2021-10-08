In a wide-ranging conversation with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam talks about why the market dynamics behind the current energy crisis in Europe are “much more than European;” the need for greater investment in gas storage; and the future of gas in the energy transition.

Current supply crunches and the longer-term future of energy transition underscore the need for a lot more natural gas and the capacity to store it, the CEO of a leading global energy infrastructure operator says in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations.

Alverà also discusses how technological breakthroughs and economies of scale can unlock a “revolution” in hydrogen; and the potential to turn existing pipelines into “forever infrastructure” that carry the fuels of the future.

Interview Recorded Tuesday, September 28, 2021

On the market dynamics behind Europe’s natural gas crunch :

“It’s much more than European. It’s a non-U.S. and non-Russia crisis. It’s a crisis for all the people who are buying LNG. LNG has become the price setter, so all those countries relying on LNG, their prices tend to be aligned right now. China has been building a lot of demand during the COVID period. We woke up from COVID with not only the post-pandemic growth in the industry but a lot of homes in China have switched from coal to gas. China has added a market almost the size of the U.K. in the last three years. At the same time Europe has diminished its own production by a quarter of the size of the U.K.—almost 20 billion cubic meters over a three-year period. You have this decline in domestic production [and] stability in conventional supply coming from Russia and Norway, and unexpected growth in China. When the market gets so tight with demand exceeding supply, prices really skyrocket.

“Storages aren’t full which is not good looking at the winter ahead and storages aren’t being filled because the market is in a backwardation, which means forward prices are way below the current prices, so no trader wants to put money underground at today’s prices; and we’ve had a very cold April which is always the month that really matters for starting the storage season.