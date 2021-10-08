Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.10.2021, 18:00 | | 13 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 18:00 | 8 October 2021

Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

ISIN code: FR 0010242511 Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 30 September 2021



3,157,832,107



Number of theoretical voting rights:

5,388,903,930 Number of exercisable voting rights:

5,387,710,191 *Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights. Attachment 30_09_2021_Information_regarding_the_voting_rights_and_number_of_shares..._







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer