Harrison, McCarthy To Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing Colony's Tax Planning and Preparation Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Harrison, McCarthy & Co., L.L.C. ("Harrison, McCarthy"), a Millburn, NJ based firm specializing in tax planning and preparation services, will join Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Harrison, McCarthy was founded in 2001 by Jeff Harrison and Kristine McCarthy to provide dedicated tax planning and preparation services to high-net-worth individuals, with a specific expertise in servicing physicians and medical practices. Harrison, McCarthy's capabilities will further enhance Colony's tax preparation and planning services. Colony will provide Harrison, McCarthy's clients with a suite of wealth advisory and investment management services, as well as dedicated support on technology, operations and compliance. Jeff Harrison and Kristine McCarthy will each serve as Principal and Managing Director, Tax Services.

"The talented team at Harrison, McCarthy will immediately strengthen and broaden our tax advisory and preparation capabilities, which continue to be key elements of providing holistic wealth management services," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony. "Over the years, Harrison, McCarthy has become known for the quality of its highly personalized client service. Their expertise will be valued by the growing roster of multifamily office and high-net-worth individuals and families we serve in the NY metro area."

"We are very pleased that the Harrison, McCarthy team will be joining Colony in our 20th merger and 29th transaction so far this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Harrison, McCarthy expands Colony's capabilities in a critical area of managing wealth for clients. This transaction further reinforces the benefits to our partner firms of our strong M&A expertise and extensive network of relationships in the industry. This is another important strategic merger for Colony. and continues to enhance their ability to meet the increasingly complex needs of their clients."

