CTX-009 (ABL001/ES104) Clinical Data Presented Today at the New Drugs on the Horizon Plenary Session of the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021   

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) and ABL Bio (KOSDAQ: 298380) presented today clinical trial data for CTX-009 (ABL001/ES104), a dual anti-angiogenic bispecific antibody targeting DLL4 and VEGF-A, at an oral plenary session during the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Abstract Number: 4749; Session Title: Plenary Session 2: New Drugs on the Horizon I).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005422/en/

The first in human Phase 1 single agent dose escalation and expansion study evaluated CTX-009 across nine dose levels. The study enrolled 45 heavily pre-treated patients with cancers primarily of colorectal and gastric origin. CTX-009 was well tolerated across all doses evaluated, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported. The most frequent treatment related adverse event was hypertension, observed in 17 patients of the 45 patients enrolled. Among those, 7 patients reported Grade 3 hypertension and the rest had Grade 1 or Grade 2 (16%). Only 4 mild cases of pulmonary hypertension were reported that were all reversible, and CTX-009 demonstrated significant clinical activity as a stand-alone therapy. The majority (87%) of the patients enrolled in the study had ECOG performance status of 1; 42% (n=19) were patients with gastric cancer and 40% (n=18) were patients with colorectal cancer with a median of three prior lines of systemic anticancer therapies. Importantly, 62% of the patients enrolled were previously treated with anti-VEGF antibodies containing regimens. There were 4 partial responses (including three partial responses confirmed by RECIST 1.1 and one partial response which was unconfirmed) and 20 stable diseases among 39 evaluable patients. The confirmed overall response rate (ORR) across all dose levels tested (0.3 – 17.5mg/kg) was 8%, not including 1 unconfirmed partial response, and the disease control rate (DCR) across all dose levels was 62%. The ORR at the recommended phase 2 doses (RP2D) of 10.0-12.5 mg/kg was 19% (n=3/16) not including one unconfirmed partial response, and the DCR at the RP2D was 69% (n=11/16).

01.10.21Compass Therapeutics and ABL Bio Announce Presentation of CTX-009 Clinical Data as a Plenary Session of the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Business Wire (engl.)