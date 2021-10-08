Tower One Construction Update For The Month Of September 2021

Six Towers Completed with a value of $350,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) provides a construction update for the month of September 2021.



During the month of September, the Company was able to complete six (6) new towers and has a total of fifty-four (54) towers under construction in Colombia and Mexico. These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable 10 years contracts with 5+ year renewal options, value of $350,000.