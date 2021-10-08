Tower One Construction Update For The Month Of September 2021
Six Towers Completed with a value of $350,000
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the
“Company”) provides a construction update for the month of September 2021.
During the month of September, the Company was able to complete six (6) new towers and has a total of fifty-four (54) towers under construction in Colombia and Mexico. These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable 10 years contracts with 5+ year renewal options, value of $350,000.
Tower One began the year with 90 towers in operation and as of September 30th the company now owns and operates 172 towers, given the current construction schedule we expect to have approximately 200 towers in operation by year end.
|Construction activity – YTD
|Jan-21
|Feb-21
|Mar-21
|Apr-21
|May-21
|Jun-21
|Jul-21
|Aug-21
|Sept-21
|Total
|11
|18
|20
|26
|17
|10
|11
|9
|6
|Cumulative
|11
|29
|49
|75
|92
|102
|113
|122
|128
“I am pleased with the continued growth of Tower One’s portfolio and the hard work of our teams on the ground in our various regions. With 54 towers currently under construction and another 400 towers in our backlog, we are in a position of strength for the second half of 2021 and beyond. As each tower is completed, we can clearly see a path to enhanced revenues for the company.” commented Alejandro Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer Tower One Wireless
0 Kommentare