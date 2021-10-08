checkAd

Chamberlain University’s Master of Public Health Degree Program Receives Accreditation from Council on Education for Public Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., today announced that its Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program has achieved accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), which is an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit schools and programs of public health.

CEPH assures quality in public health education and training to achieve excellence in practice, research and service through collaboration with organizational and community partners. Chamberlain University’s CEPH-accredited MPH degree program promotes professional mobility and enhances employment opportunities for graduates through:

  • Eligibility for employment opportunities in public health that are only available to graduates of CEPH-accredited schools and programs.
  • Opportunities to apply for fellowships offered exclusively to graduates of CEPH-accredited schools and programs that are also members of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH).
  • Eligibility to sit for the Certified in Public Health (CPH) exam and obtain the CPH credential, administered by the National Board of Public Health Examiners (NBPHE).

Chamberlain University is part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider.

About the Council on Education for Public Health: https://ceph.org/

About Chamberlain University: chamberlain.edu.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

