The company realized several achievements in Q3 of 2021 with the completion of the Token, Crypto Coin and NFT Minting marketplace solution OriginatorX on Ethereum with several clients licensed for multiple applications including Genorocity Wallet, Granularchain and Qr.guru being launched under their own brands. The industries include Cosmetic, E-Gaming, Transit, Music and DeFI to name a few.

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTCQB:SMKG) is an Intellectual Property accelerator focused on developing assets for Fintech & Paytech marketplace technologies. The company’s IP portfolio consists of decentralized marketplace applications, payment acceptance solutions, cross-border payment rails, events management, retail wallets and the Blockchain for white-label licensing for FIs and Enterprises globally. The company also provides advisory services to Start-ups and Fintech Accelerators that have investments in Start-up companies.

The particular achievement with minority interest Xpay.World in Singapore and Philippines attaining both PCI-DSS and PF with TPP (Payment Facilitator and Third Party Processor) sponsorships creates a unique offering for global deployment unmatchable with the SMKG portfolio as resident on the host.

Our new distributer partner Compuage Infocom India which is now our largest to date and creates a strategic channel for Enterprise and Financial Institutions accessing licensing and SAAS solution from SMKG’s tech portfolio in many markets. The expansion of both Partner networks and Enterprise clients is seeing robust demand for the Axepay Cross-border payment with over 6 new customers bringing on over a potential 105k merchants and 10m plus consumers.

CEO Massimo Barone stated, “It’s very exciting to see our Blockchain & Crypto side gain so much traction with key industry clients and with the addition of also having our NFT marketplace ready to go into production for Minting on Ethereum. Our key differentiator is our ability to activate clients with our strategic portfolio of IP and not solely with a single application.

“We are now benefiting from licensing which is now converting into activations and revenues increasing from the backlog of deployments catching up. We placed a major focus on development of our tech assets and digital transformation offerings for e-commerce, cloud and mobility to accelerate not only our clients but to maximize stakeholder value.

“The Fintech and Payments industry is seeing robust investments in Payment companies globally and we know that the SMKG portfolio creates a unique challenge to value because of the size and scope of our offerings. I believe strongly that our advantage of IP holdings is the right play and being first will have a significant positive impact opening many opportunities throughout the end of 2021 and 2022.

“Furthermore, we are completing our filing requirements for the Canadian markets and are optimistic on the outcome of trading soon in Canada.”

SMKG Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's LATAM expansion with Xcoop, Compuage Infocom India distr. partnership, Visa Everywhere Fintech interoperability, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing and Xpay Payment minority ownership.