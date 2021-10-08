Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1) (OTCQB: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent grocers, provides an update that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) of the Company’s continuous disclosure and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has included in its recently filed unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 (the “Q2 FS”), and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (the “Q2 MD&A”, together with the Q2 FS, collectively the “Q2 Filings”), certain information (as identified below) that was inadvertently excluded from its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2021, along with a corresponding restated management discussion and analysis (the “Q1 Filings”).

Corrective disclosure was requested by staff of the OSC in connection with its review of the Company's base shelf prospectus. The Q1 Filings will not be refiled, however in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors (“Notice 51-711”), the Company has made the following corrections in the Q2 Filings that were inadvertently omitted from the Q1 Filings: