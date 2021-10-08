Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1) (OTCQB: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent grocers, provides an update that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) of the Company’s continuous disclosure and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has included in its recently filed unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021 (the “Q2 FS”), and the corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (the “Q2 MD&A”, together with the Q2 FS, collectively the “Q2 Filings”), certain information (as identified below) that was inadvertently excluded from its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2021, along with a corresponding restated management discussion and analysis (the “Q1 Filings”).
Corrective disclosure was requested by staff of the OSC in connection with its review of the Company's base shelf prospectus. The Q1 Filings will not be refiled, however in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors (“Notice 51-711”), the Company has made the following corrections in the Q2 Filings that were inadvertently omitted from the Q1 Filings:
- Additional disclosure as required pursuant to IFRS 3 - Business Combinations was included in the Q2 FS related to the previously disclosed acquisition of The Future of Cheese Company; and
- A statement of compliance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting was included in the Q2 FS.
In addition, enhanced discussion was included in the Q2 MD&A related to the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company as well as short-term and long-term objectives in the sections pertaining to liquidity and capital resources.
As a result of the filing of this disclosure the Company will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with Notice 51-711.
About Organic Garage Ltd.
Organic Garage (TSXV: OG) (FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com
