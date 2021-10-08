checkAd

IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES COMPLETION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Immediate Release – October 8th, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 8th, 2021 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on June 29th, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 250.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until December 30th, 2021, effective as from June 30th, 2021, to cover the company’s obligations under a long term incentive plan for certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 18.245 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from October 1st, 2021 up to and including October 7th, 2021, as follows:

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 250.000 which terminates the program, at an average price of 17,1507 EUR/share. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL) is the following:

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

