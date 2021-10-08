checkAd

Hexatronic signs contract in Germany to a value of 12 MEUR

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Press Release October 8, 2021

Hexatronic signs contract in Germany to a value of 12 MEUR

Hexatronic GmbH (“Hexatronic”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has signed a Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) contract with an existing customer on the German market amounting to a total order value of approximately 12 MEUR. To date, it is Hexatronic’s largest contract in Germany. The contract covers the Hexatronic passive fiber optic system solution including microcables, microducts and network products. The material will be delivered in 2022.

CEO comment
We are very pleased that an existing customer again has decided to sign such a significant contract with Hexatronic. We see the project as proof that our system approach that solves the needs of our customers is successful, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Gothenburg, October 8, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7pm CET on October 8, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Austria, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Attachment





