LiveWire Ergogenics Releases Exclusive Video Tour of the World's First Estate Grown Weedery

Anaheim, CA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California; today releases a video tour of Estrella River Farms on historic Estrella Ranch.

Click below to view a six-minute video

https://youtu.be/RgsOPz9NVEc

Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, states, "The Estate Grown Weedery project on Estrella Ranch is the most critical milestone in our Company's history. It represents the true meaning of perseverance and tenacity by a small group of determined individuals with a specific goal - to become the leading organic, environmentally sustainable sun-grown craft cannabis operation in California. Estrella River Farms is now preparing for its first harvest, which will complete the vision we set out to establish over three years ago. We hope this video gives its viewers a sense of our accomplishment and the understanding that it's the start of something big."

"With the demand for organically grown, craft cannabis products increasing rapidly, we expect the high-quality products that will be grown on Estrella Ranch to become the most sought-after premium cannabis on the market for many years to come. Estrella River Farms is well on its way to developing a special place for regenerative tractor-less farming, operated by passionate and experienced experts, carefully tending to each plant grown under the natural canopy of a perfect micro-climate amid California wine country. The facility is scalable to multiple acres of cultivation and will soon be the birthplace of quality brands grown in the California sun, exclusively on Estrella Ranch," concludes Hodson.

About Livewire Ergogenics Inc. Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future health and wellness industry trends. The Company owns, manages, and licenses specialized cannabis real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality handcrafted cannabis products in the US for medicinal and adult use. This includes distributing these products and the creation of a Nationally recognized organic "Estrella Weedery" brand. Livewire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information, please visit LiveWireErgogenics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release, the Company's Social Media postings, and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

