Global Arena Holding to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on October 27, 2021

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC ), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that on the heels of a well-received presentation this past September, the Company has been invited to once again present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 27, 2021.

Emerging Growth is considered a leading independent small cap media portal that provides high quality content for the emerging growth markets. Emerging Growth also operates a business conference that offers public companies a convenient and effective way to present their value proposition and growth opportunities to the investment community through a live, interactive online event.

On October 27, 2021, the CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., Mr. John Matthews, will take the opportunity to expand on the information he provided shareholders at the 15th Emerging Growth Conference. At the upcoming October 27th, 2021 Emerging Growth Conference, Mr. Matthews will offer insight into the future of GAHC and once again give the investment community an opportunity to connect and interact with him.

Mr. Matthews will present at 12:30 pm (EDT) for 45 minutes (https://bit.ly/3FEsZCL). Time permitting, he will take questions from attendees. Management would like to encourage attendees actively participate in order to get the most from the Company’s presentation.

John Matthews, CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated, “In an effort to broaden our communications with the public, we have endeavored to launch a social media campaign this month, host a number of webinars in the next 12 months and participate in interviews and conferences such as this one [Emerging Growth Conference]. I certainly look forward to again participating in the Emerging Growth Conference and I’m hopeful that this time, we will be able to answer even more viewer questions.