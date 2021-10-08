Nearly Three-Quarters of Consumers in Anthem, Inc.-Affiliated 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans Will Be Enrolled in Plans That Are Highly Rated by CMS

“This increase in the percentage of members enrolled in highly rated plans is a result of our continued commitment to providing Medicare consumers access to high-quality, affordable healthcare services and experiences that meet their unique needs and help them improve their health and wellbeing,” said Felicia Norwood, Executive Vice President and President, Government Business Division, Anthem, Inc. “We will continue to create innovative products and services and forge collaborations in and outside of the industry to further increase the percentage of our consumers in highly rated Medicare Advantage plans in the future.”

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today that, heading into 2022, more than 72 percent of Medicare Advantage consumers enrolled in Anthem’s affiliated health plans will be in plans rated four stars or better. This year’s ratings reflect Anthem’s long-term investments in enhancing consumers’ healthcare experience; collaborating with providers focused on delivering affordable, high-quality care; and increasing access to products and services that address consumers’ whole health.

Medicare Star Ratings are issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and rate health plans on a scale of 1-5 Stars (5 Stars = Excellent). Star Ratings are derived as a composite of dozens of measures that gauge areas such as health plan members’ rating of service and care, how well provider partners detect illness and keep members healthy, and how well plans help members use recommended and safe prescription medications.

During 2020, the measurement year on which these 2022 CMS ratings are based, COVID-19 presented Medicare consumers with significant challenges in accessing care as well as achieving and maintaining good health. Anthem-affiliated Medicare health plans quickly adjusted to this unique situation and provided consumers access to healthcare in different ways, including virtual care options. The health plans also reached out to members at higher risk for situations like food insecurity and loneliness to support them with additional services during those difficult times.

Anthem will continue to invest in its digital-first strategy, which will help consumers receive healthcare services where, when, and how they want them. Anthem’s affiliated Medicare plans are also committed to taking a whole-health approach in developing their product portfolios, which includes increasing access to services that address social drivers of health that significantly contribute to an individual’s health and improved quality of life.