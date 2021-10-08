Oena Diamond Sales – Q4 2021 Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to provide a production and operational update for the period 1 June 2021 to 31 August 2021 (Q3 2021) on Oena Diamond Mine located in the Republic of South Africa.

Production at the Oena Diamond Mine during Q4 2021 operated with one mining contractor on site with four pan plants to process run of mine (“ROM”) material and one Bourevestnik (“BVX”) unit used for diamond recovery. Mining and processing of ROM material only occurred during the period and diamond production results for Q4 2021:

Carats Produced Number of Diamonds US $ / carat average Q4 2021 ROM 177.4 194 1,899

The Oena Diamond Mine continues to produce large and high-quality diamonds as summarized below.

Top 9 Diamonds by Value per Carat for Q4 2021 Diamond Diamond Size (carats) Sold Price US $ US $ / carat 1 22.02 170'000 7'720 2 10.65 56'780 5'331 3 10.20 51'908 5'091 4 9.26 40'503 4'373 5 7.21 5'247 728 6 5.77 8'899 1'543 7 5.65 8'888 1'573 8 5.15 20'600 3'997 9 3.60 6'844 1'903

The Company continues to evaluate and assess further opportunities in the Republic of South Africa and elsewhere.

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

