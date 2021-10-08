checkAd

ICOA Cancels 2.5 Billion Common Stock Shares

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) (“ICOA” or the “Company”) a publicly traded Nevada company and a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet networks in high-traffic public locations currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto Space through multiple acquisitions, announces it has cancelled a total of 2.5 billion outstanding common shares to date.

ICOA’s management team is pleased to report that it has cancelled a total of 2.5 billion outstanding common shares so far.

Previously, the Company outlined part of the management’s strategy to improve the Company’s balance sheet. Among such initiatives, the Company announced the planned cancellation of up to 2.59 billion Common Stock, as well as the settlement and cancellation of Debt and Convertible Debentures.

Management is in the process of finalizing the Settlement and Cancellation of Debt and Convertible Debentures and will be providing more updates on that item in the coming weeks.  

In the spirit of speeding forward, and with the approval of the shareholders of the incoming acquisition targets, the Company also wishes to advise its shareholders that it will possibly move ahead with its two acquisitions before the Settlement and Cancellation of Debt and Convertible Debentures is completed.

Lastly, the Company wishes to report that it is currently in advanced talks to enter the NFT space.

George Strouthopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of ICOA, Inc. added “Each move we have made this far has contributed to the larger plan to create new and exponential value for our shareholders. Cancelling outstanding shares is only a small part of the bigger picture.”.

We invite shareholders and investors to follow our social media handle on Twitter for daily updates on the latest developments.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/icoa_inc

About ICOA INC.

ICOA, Inc. is a national provider of wireless and wired broadband Internet network support for broadband access installations in high-traffic locations across the United States including, quick-service restaurants, hotels and motels, travel plazas, marinas etc. ICOA is currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain and Crypto Space through multiple acquisitions.

About iBG Finance

iBG is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) wealth management platform designed to bring simplicity to users interested in entering the cryptocurrency and the DeFi market. iBG is equipped with the latest Robo Advisory technology to offer algorithm-driven recommendations.

Website: https://ibg.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IbgFinance

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For more information, press only:

CONTACT: Kim Halvorson
info@icoamail.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/icoa_inc





Disclaimer

