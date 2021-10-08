97% of Humana’s Medicare Advantage Members Are in Contracts Rated 4-Star or Higher for 2022, Reflecting Strong Commitment to Quality of Care, Patient-Centered Clinical Outcomes and Customer Service

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, today announced the Medicare Star Ratings for its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, effective January 1, 2022, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS posts Star Ratings at www.medicare.gov. With these results, Humana’s Star Ratings continue to reflect the company’s strong focus on ensuring high quality of care, patient-centered clinical outcomes and reliable customer service for its members.

Humana increased the number of contracts that received a 5-star rating on CMS’s 5-star rating system from one contract in 2021 to four contracts in 2022, the most in the company’s history, including HMO plans in Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee and Kentucky covering approximately 527,000 members. These plans include CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. in Florida, which received a 5-star rating for the fourth consecutive year, Cariten Health Plan Inc. in Tennessee, which previously received a 5-star rating in 2019, as well as Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana, Inc. in Louisiana and Humana Health Plan of Ohio, Inc. in Kentucky, both of which received a 5-star rating for the first time.

In addition, Humana received a 4.5-star rating for eight MA contracts offered in 33 states and Puerto Rico. In all, Humana has 41 rated contracts to be offered in 2022, 32 of which are rated 4-stars or higher and currently cover 4.8 million members, representing 97% of its existing MA membership in rated contracts as of September 2021. Over 99% of retirees in Humana’s Group Medicare Advantage plans remain in 4-star or above contracts for 2022.

“Humana is committed to helping our members achieve their best health by ensuring high quality of care, improved clinical outcomes that are patient-centered, and strong customer service,” said Alan Wheatley, President, Retail Segment at Humana. “Our goal in Medicare Advantage is to offer industry-leading health plan options for people with Medicare that allow them to enjoy all the security of Original Medicare plus valuable added benefits. We are pleased to once again be recognized by CMS with such high ratings for our Medicare Advantage plan offerings.”