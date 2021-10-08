Humana Kentucky Medicare Advantage HMO Plan Receives Prestigious 5-Star Rating

“Receiving the 5-star rating for this plan is a tremendous honor that recognizes our longtime dedication to the health and wellbeing of Humana Medicare Advantage members and the Northern Kentucky communities we serve,” said Kathie Mancini, Medicare East Central Region President for Humana. “We have developed strong collaborations with local health providers that have helped our members get the care they need and drive positive health outcomes through a value-based strategy.”

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, has announced that its Kentucky HMO plan offered through Humana Health Plan of Ohio, Inc. has received the highest possible quality rating for the 2022 plan year from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The Kentucky HMO plan, which is offered in Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton and Pendleton counties in Kentucky, is one of four of Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans in the nation that received a 5-star rating, reflecting Humana’s commitment to high quality care, patient-centered clinical outcomes and reliable customer service.

“Throughout the pandemic, our goal has been to meet our members’ needs where it is safest for them and encourage the use of masks and vaccinations to lower the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We have mailed thousands of masks and proactively reached out to our members to help them get the care and resources they need to thrive during these challenging times,” added Mancini. “In addition, our members were able to utilize the Covington Neighborhood Center for virtual outreach needs to address key social determinants of health, thanks in large part to our partnership with the St. Elizabeth Physicians and local community organizations.”

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is proud to partner with Humana to provide high quality care and patient-centered programs for the residents of Northern Kentucky,” said Bill Banks, Vice President of Managed Care for St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We worked closely with Humana to establish an HMO plan built around our health system and focused on value-based care, and are pleased that this plan has now been recognized with a 5-Star rating.”

About Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage’s unique public-private structure creates an atmosphere of competition that spurs innovation that can help drive down costs and focus care on a person’s whole health.

Medicare Advantage plans are focused on coordinating care for those with multiple chronic conditions, helping lead to cost-effective interventions to address the unique health needs of aging or disabled Americans. These are a few reasons why more than 40 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries choose to be covered by Medicare Advantage plans.