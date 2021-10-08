Humana Louisiana Medicare Advantage HMO Plan Achieves Prestigious 5-Star Rating

“Receiving the 5-star rating for our Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana is a tremendous honor that recognizes our longtime dedication to the health of our members and the Louisiana communities we serve,” said Matt Berger, Region President - Gulf States Medicare for Humana. “We attribute our success to a customized and collaborative value-based strategy with our local health care providers that focuses on positive health outcomes while enabling us to adapt to the changing needs of our members, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, has announced that its Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana, Inc. HMO plan has received the highest possible quality rating for the 2022 plan year from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The Louisiana Medicare Advantage HMO plan, which is offered statewide and has more than 185,000 members as of September 2021, is one of four Humana plans in the nation that received a 5-star rating, reflecting Humana’s commitment to high quality care, patient-centered clinical outcomes and reliable customer service.

“Our goal has been to meet our members’ needs where it is safest for them, and since the pandemic started, we’ve mailed thousands of masks and preventative care screening kits to our members, provided thousands of meals to members who became food insecure as a result of the pandemic, and have supported the delivery of care via telehealth when members were unable to go to a clinic,” Berger said.

He added, “Our members have also benefited from Humana Pharmacy’s home delivery option, which mails prescription medications right to their doorsteps.”

About Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage’s unique public-private structure creates an atmosphere of competition that spurs innovation that can help drive down costs and focus care on a person’s whole health.

Medicare Advantage plans are focused on coordinating care for those with multiple chronic conditions, helping lead to cost-effective interventions to address the unique health needs of aging or disabled Americans. These are a few reasons why more than 40 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries choose to be covered by Medicare Advantage plans.