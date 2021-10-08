checkAd

For Second Time, Humana Tennessee Medicare Advantage HMO Plan Achieves Highest Quality Rating

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced that its statewide Humana HMO Medicare Advantage plan in Tennessee has once again achieved the highest possible 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The 5-star Humana HMO plan, which also attained the highest rating for 2019, today is offered in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The plan is one of four Humana plans in the nation that received a 5-star rating, which reflects Humana’s commitment to high quality care, patient-centered clinical outcomes and reliable customer service.

The top rating does not surprise longtime Humana Medicare Advantage member and Tennessean Betty P. “Humana was putting my health first, they were trying to help me,” said Betty. “They had my health in their interest. I've been with them almost 10 years and they have never failed me.”

Doug Haaland, Humana’s Medicare President for Tennessee and Alabama, attributes the highest rating to a focus on member engagement and strong partnerships with physicians who worked closely with Humana’s more than 136,500 members on the Tennessee MA HMO plan to ensure member care was not disrupted during the pandemic.

“We’re incredibly proud of this repeat achievement, and it is especially meaningful to all of us that we were able to deliver the high quality patient and member experience during a time of unique challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Haaland. “There’s no doubt that it would not have been possible without the quality physicians who partner with us with the goals of delivering the best health outcomes for our members and our dedicated team of employees who work to provide the highest level of personal service.”

According to Haaland, one of the challenges posed by COVID-19 was ensuring that members completed needed preventive screenings and received routine care. To accomplish this, the Humana team helped to arrange virtual visits with physicians, arranged for in-home screenings and exams, and issued at-home tests for certain members in need of colorectal cancer screening and diabetic condition management.

About Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage’s unique public-private structure creates an atmosphere of competition that spurs innovation that can help drive down costs and focus care on a person’s whole health.

Medicare Advantage plans are focused on coordinating care for those with multiple chronic conditions, helping lead to cost-effective interventions to address the unique health needs of aging or disabled Americans. These are a few reasons why more than 40 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries choose to be covered by Medicare Advantage plans.

