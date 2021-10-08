checkAd

Autocar Becomes First Truck Manufacturer in the Industry to Offer ADAS - Advanced Driver Assist System

Autor: Accesswire
08.10.2021, 21:00  |  19   |   |   

Autocar Adds High-Tech Systems to Enhance Truck SafetyBIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / With an eye toward safety and performance, Autocar designed its Badass waste collection vehicles as the nation's first fleet of refuse trucks …

Autocar Adds High-Tech Systems to Enhance Truck Safety

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / With an eye toward safety and performance, Autocar designed its Badass waste collection vehicles as the nation's first fleet of refuse trucks featuring ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System).

"As part of Autocar's efforts to address various safety challenges, we built a custom test chassis, which included the ADAS technology," said James Johnston, president, Autocar Trucks. To ensure consistent performance, Autocar tested trucks in a variety of road, traffic, and weather conditions-including Michigan's harsh winter conditions.

Foto: Accesswire

Autocar's pioneering ADAS-equipped truck boasts the following features:

  • Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS): Vehicle detects an impending collision and actively engages emergency brakes
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Operator visibly and audibly warns of an impending collision
  • Stationary Merge Assistant (SMA): Steady light located on the A-pillar illuminates with an audible warning
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Flashing light located on the A-pillar warns the operator of a vehicle in his blind spot
  • Electronic Stability Controls (ESC): Actively intervenes when vehicle is understeering or oversteering in order to maintain vehicle stability
  • Rollover Stability Controls (RSC): Intervenes when the vehicle is at risk for operator-induced rollover event

The ADAS hardware was subjected to rigorous testing to confirm that the ADAS system canhandle the severe-duty environment of the refuse industry.

When it comes to real-world applications, Autocar's ACX severe-duty refuse trucks feature intuitive technology that "sets a new standard for safety for drivers, customers and communities," according to Longwood, Florida-based WastePro. The privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal company was the first client to purchase Autocar's new refuse trucks.

While operator awareness, training and attention remain a critical element of truck safety, ADAS-equipped trucks are an important tool to assist the operator in safely performing their job.

For more information about Autocar, LLC, visit AutocarTruck.com.

###

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC
Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and ACTT-E terminal tractors and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar Truck recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its Always Up direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time and act proactively, timely and with simplicity. For more information on Autocar Truck, visit AutocarTruck.com, or call 833-857-0200.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Tonie Auer, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar Trucks
Email: Tonie@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell: 817-925-2013

Or

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar Trucks
Email: Jo@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell: 214-232-0078

SOURCE: Autocar, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667428/Autocar-Becomes-First-Truck-Manufact ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Autocar Becomes First Truck Manufacturer in the Industry to Offer ADAS - Advanced Driver Assist System Autocar Adds High-Tech Systems to Enhance Truck SafetyBIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / With an eye toward safety and performance, Autocar designed its Badass waste collection vehicles as the nation's first fleet of refuse trucks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the White Label World Expo in Frankfurt Germany on October ...
Orbsat Corp Expands the Role of its Executive Vice President, Paul R. Thomson, with Appointment as ...
Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth ...
Vertical Exploration Closes Financing
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
American Resources Corporation Expands Carbon Production with the Restart of its McCoy Elkhorn ...
New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon ...
Novamind to Present at LD Micro and KCSA Conferences
Stabilis Solutions Adds Fifth Gulf Coast LNG Marine Bunkering Location by Partnering with Port of ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...