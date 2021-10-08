Progress Announces Accelerated ’21 Partner Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that it will host Progress Accelerated ’21, the exclusive, virtual partner event taking place from October 12-13.

Event will bring together more than 250 global partners for two days of keynotes, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and best practices for building applications of tomorrow

Through dedicated technical and sales tracks designed for partner-specific learning and enablement needs, attendees will learn about the products, skills and Progress Accelerate Partner Program resources they need to improve their effectiveness and success. Attendees will also hear directly from Progress executives, solution experts and enablement professionals who will discuss product strategies for the Progress Sitefinity, Progress MOVEit and Progress WhatsUp Gold products.

“The Progress partner ecosystem nurtures tens of thousands of businesses and millions of users around the globe,” said Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Operations, Progress. “We’ve recognized the importance of our partners and by creating an event that provides exceptional value, innovation and direct access to Progress experts, we’re making it easier for them to grow, compete and win.”

The Progress Accelerate Partner Program provides a robust set of tools and resources to ensure Progress partners get all the support they need to succeed. It consists of three distinct levels—Titanium, Gold and Silver—along with six specialties, and offers a wide range of benefits including marketing tools and programs, training and enablement, sales account management and incentive programs.

Progress Accelerate has received several industry accolades for its state-of-the-art offerings, including a 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide.

For more information about Progress Accelerated ’21, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit https://www.progress.com/accelerated.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure - leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

