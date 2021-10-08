checkAd

Repare Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Phase 1 Monotherapy Clinical Data from the Ongoing First-in-Human Phase 1/2 TRESR Study of RP-3500 in Solid Tumors at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 21:10  |  26   |   |   

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 monotherapy clinical data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR (Treatment Enabled by SNIPRx) clinical trial of RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for the treatment of solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations including those in the ATM gene (ataxia teleangectasia mutated kinase), at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

The data are featured today at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference in an oral presentation titled, “First-in-Human biomarker-driven Phase I TRESR trial of ATR inhibitor RP-3500 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring synthetic lethal genomic alterations” (Abstract number 4950). Preliminary data show that monotherapy RP-3500 is safe and well tolerated, with compelling early efficacy signals across multiple genotypes and tumor types in heavily pretreated patients.

The Company will subsequently host a virtual webcast event today, October 8th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the latest results from the TRESR trial.

“Our initial data for 101 patients treated with RP-3500 in the ongoing TRESR study resulted in a firm recommendation for Phase 2 dose and schedule, suggest a favorable and differentiated safety profile and provide compelling early evidence of broad clinical efficacy across genotypes predicted by our SNIPRX platform,” said Maria Koehler, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Repare. “The evolving nature of the data from this ongoing study and specifically the stable tolerability profile and maturing efficacy data offer a clear direction for further development of RP-3500. Additionally, we are excited to see that even at this early point in our clinical program, the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic biomarker data already confirm proof-of-mechanism for RP-3500 in tumors with diverse molecular backgrounds.”

“The TRESR study is the largest ever biomarker-selected trial testing single agent ATR inhibitor. We are very pleased that these data suggest RP-3500 may have a best-in-class profile as a potent and highly selective ATR inhibitor and represent compelling validation for the ability of our SNIPRx platform and our STEP2 process to improve efficacy through molecular selection of tumors,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. “We look forward to the imminent expansion of the TRESR study in a range of genotypes and, continuing and broadening our combination therapy studies, including with a range of PARP inhibitors and gemcitabine.”

Seite 1 von 5
Repare Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Repare Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Phase 1 Monotherapy Clinical Data from the Ongoing First-in-Human Phase 1/2 TRESR Study of RP-3500 in Solid Tumors at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 monotherapy clinical data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR (Treatment Enabled …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
PEAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peak Fintech Group Inc. on Behalf of Peak Stockholders ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Repare Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding Inadvertent Issuance of Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial Abstract by the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Repare Therapeutics to Present Initial Data from the Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten