Repare Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Phase 1 Monotherapy Clinical Data from the Ongoing First-in-Human Phase 1/2 TRESR Study of RP-3500 in Solid Tumors at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

The data are featured today at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference in an oral presentation titled, “First-in-Human biomarker-driven Phase I TRESR trial of ATR inhibitor RP-3500 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring synthetic lethal genomic alterations” (Abstract number 4950). Preliminary data show that monotherapy RP-3500 is safe and well tolerated, with compelling early efficacy signals across multiple genotypes and tumor types in heavily pretreated patients.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the presentation of preliminary Phase 1 monotherapy clinical data from its Phase 1/2 TRESR (Treatment Enabled by SNIPRx) clinical trial of RP-3500, a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for the treatment of solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations including those in the ATM gene (ataxia teleangectasia mutated kinase), at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

The Company will subsequently host a virtual webcast event today, October 8th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the latest results from the TRESR trial.

“Our initial data for 101 patients treated with RP-3500 in the ongoing TRESR study resulted in a firm recommendation for Phase 2 dose and schedule, suggest a favorable and differentiated safety profile and provide compelling early evidence of broad clinical efficacy across genotypes predicted by our SNIPRX platform,” said Maria Koehler, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Repare. “The evolving nature of the data from this ongoing study and specifically the stable tolerability profile and maturing efficacy data offer a clear direction for further development of RP-3500. Additionally, we are excited to see that even at this early point in our clinical program, the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic biomarker data already confirm proof-of-mechanism for RP-3500 in tumors with diverse molecular backgrounds.”

“The TRESR study is the largest ever biomarker-selected trial testing single agent ATR inhibitor. We are very pleased that these data suggest RP-3500 may have a best-in-class profile as a potent and highly selective ATR inhibitor and represent compelling validation for the ability of our SNIPRx platform and our STEP2 process to improve efficacy through molecular selection of tumors,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. “We look forward to the imminent expansion of the TRESR study in a range of genotypes and, continuing and broadening our combination therapy studies, including with a range of PARP inhibitors and gemcitabine.”