DZS President and CEO Charlie Vogt Named “Person of the Year” by Light Reading

Leading Lights Awards recognize Vogt for vision, transformation, strategic investment and growth

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS, has been named “Person of the Year” by Light Reading’s prestigious Leading Lights Awards program. Vogt has been recognized for his rapid transformation of DZS since joining in August 2020 notably for his bold vision, go-to-market strategy and customer-first entrepreneurial culture that has led numerous new product introductions spanning the company’s Fiber-based Broadband Connectivity portfolio, 5G Open RAN and Cloud-Native Software Defined Networking solutions, two acquisitions and 30% year-over-year revenue growth results.



“I am honored to be recognized by the luminary media platform Light Reading for the accomplishments we at DZS have been able to achieve over the last year,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “The industry is currently amid a once-in-a-generation era of growth defined by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of Things, hyper-speed/low-latency broadband, 5G and cloud-based service delivery, and the shift from technology provider to experience enabler. We have worked tirelessly at DZS to support service providers and their next phase of growth as they prepare for the next chapter of hyper-fast wired and wireless broadband connectivity and cloud enabled agility and automation, and I want to thank the DZS team who have supported this effort.”