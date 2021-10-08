checkAd

For Fourth Consecutive Year, CarePlus Health Plans Attains Medicare’s Highest 5 out of 5-Star Rating for 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 21:17  |  12   |   |   

It’s the fifth time and fourth consecutive year that CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan in Florida has achieved the highest possible quality rating, 5 out of 5 stars, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

The 5-star rating recognizes the continued emphasis the company has placed on creating the highest possible quality healthcare and customer service experience for its members. Based on her positive experience, CarePlus member Maria Sanchez would rate CarePlus even higher than 5 stars.

“Why I like CarePlus in the first place - the medical services are great,” said Sanchez. “And I really like the way they treat you when you call customer service. CarePlus is unique with customer service. And I love it. My plan is not five stars; it is ten or fifteen stars.”

This focus on quality has also led to CarePlus doubling the number of members it serves across Florida over the last six years. Today, the company serves approximately 200,000 members throughout Florida.

“We’re incredibly proud of our employees and grateful to the Medicare beneficiaries we are privileged to serve,” said Bruno Piquin, CarePlus President. “Achieving the highest quality rating four years in a row, and five times overall, is a true testament to our company’s consistent focus on our members, which has remained steadfast during the pandemic. This accomplishment also would not have been possible without the quality team of value-based physicians, pharmacists and clinical staff who are dedicated to achieving the best possible health outcomes for our members.”

In a continuous effort to improve overall member experience, CarePlus collaborates with its value-based partners on member presentations designed to encourage proactive communications about health care. The goal of these “Patient Experience Circle” presentations is to close the circle between health plan, patient and physician to achieve measurable results for CarePlus members.

In addition to working closely with physicians to ensure members completed important preventive screenings and received routine care, either virtually or in person, throughout the pandemic, Piquin said the company issued at-home tests for CarePlus members in need of colorectal cancer screening and diabetic condition management.

About Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage’s unique public-private structure creates an atmosphere of competition that spurs innovation that can help drive down costs and focus care on a person’s whole health.

