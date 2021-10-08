checkAd

ECRID, the New Credit Bureau Files New IPO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 21:44  |  30   |   |   

ECRID’s S-1 filing was declared effective by the SEC to raise $20,000,000 in its IPO

STUART, FLORIDA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECRID (OTC Pink: ECDD) is the New Credit Bureau (www.ECRID.com) that offers the public an opportunity to create a new ECRID Credit Report with conventional and/or unconventional creditors (rent, electric, telephone, etc.) that have been paid in a timely manner in order to validate an individual’s credit worthiness to future lenders. Each Credit Report created by an individual will start out with a Perfect 950 ECRID Credit Score.

ECRID, the New Credit Bureau that gives you a second chance to get approved for a home, car and personal loan.

ECRID’S CEO, Cleveland Gary said "I am excited and thrilled to prepare for the launch of one of the most life-changing and novel Fintech Credit Lending platforms of its kind at a time where a large percentage of adults have cash flow but unfortunately deemed to have poor credit scores."

First, ECRID’s Bill Pay Service is second to none. ECRID Credit Report Holders will pay their monthly bills listed on their ECRID Credit Report through an automated ECRID Electronic Payment System. Once payment is processed, the ECRID Credit Report Score and payment status will update in real time on the ECRID User’s Credit Report. This process and method gives Lenders validation on how each ECRID Credit Report Holder pay their bills.

Secondly, ECRID Credit Report Holders will be able to apply for loans (home, auto, personal loans, etc.) inside their ECRID Business Center. Lenders will have access to sign up at www.ECRID.com to become a member and offer their services to the ECRID Credit Report Holders who are looking for financing. The goal is to start offering lending services in November 2021. ECRID lenders will be asked not to pull an Equifax, Experian or Trans Union credit report but instead base their novel Fintech sector lending on the actual individual Users ECRID Credit Report. This will give the ECRID User (borrower) a fresh start and a second chance at reestablishing themselves as credit worthy borrowers. The Company’s (ECRID) primary objective is to base the lending decision on the Users (borrower) ECRID Credit Report along with the Users (borrower’s) income to debt ratio.

Last but not least, the ECRID Referral Program is an exciting and extremely lucrative novel tech platform that pays you, the new ECRID Member $75 every time someone clicks your referring ECRID Social Media ADD and the new ECRID User creates an ECRID Credit Report. It’s free to sign up as an ECRID Member and Start Making Money! As an ECRID User, It cost $25 to create each ECRID Credit Profile (Your Creditor’s Information) and a minimum of four ECRID Credit Profiles are required to generate your ECRID Credit Report ($100).
 
CONTACT: Phone: (800) 380-9096, Website: www.ECRID.com, Email: support@ecrid.com
 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECRID, the New Credit Bureau Files New IPO ECRID’s S-1 filing was declared effective by the SEC to raise $20,000,000 in its IPOSTUART, FLORIDA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ECRID (OTC Pink: ECDD) is the New Credit Bureau (www.ECRID.com) that offers the public an opportunity to create a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Arcimoto to Host Q3 Stakeholder Webcast on Oct. 12
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
WSGF Confirms Vaycaychella Growth Acceleration Presentation Scheduled Next Week On Wednesday, ...
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Stage 2A Expansion to Increase Throughput +25% to 500,000 Tonnes Per Annum at ...
ICOA Cancels 2.5 Billion Common Stock Shares
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...