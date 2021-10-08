WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. EXPANDS INDUSTRY-LEADING COMMITMENT TO ETHICAL PRODUCTION WITH NEW SUSTAINABILTY GOALS
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced new investments in purchases of Nest Ethical Handcraft product and a commitment to double investments in Fair Trade USA programs by 2025. As the first retailer to set such an ambitious goal, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. continues to lead the home furnishings industry on sustainability goals and reporting on progress by partnering with independent third-party partners like Nest and Fair Trade USA. These key partnerships will help facilitate the company’s pledge of having 75% of all products meet one or more of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social and environmental initiatives by 2030 – a commitment that represents $1B in product purchases annually.
“We invest in programs that positively impact the people that make our products and the communities where we source our products from,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ‘Our work with partners like Nest and Fair Trade help support a resilient, sustainable supply chain that delivers concrete business value.”
Since 2014, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has partnered with Fair Trade USA and Nest to bring best-in-class standards to WSI’s supply chain, ensuring the highest degree of ethical production both inside and outside of WSI factories. WSI became the first home retailer to offer Fair Trade Certified products with the launch of one rug factory in India and today, WSI works with 17 Fair Trade Certified factories in five countries, impacting nearly 16,000 workers.
With the addition of a new commitment to double Fair Trade Premiums by 2025, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will have paid nearly $20M in Fair Trade Premiums since the partnership began in 2014 allowing WSI to positively impact the workers and the communities in which the company does business. For every Fair Trade Certified product sold, WSI pays a Premium that goes directly back to workers who collectively decide how to spend the funds to improve the lives of themselves and their communities. Workers have invested premium funds in solar panels in homes to create light for their children to study by, provided bulk purchase food staples and PPE to support workers during COVID-19, built a clinic to provide health services to the broader community, and more.
