WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. EXPANDS INDUSTRY-LEADING COMMITMENT TO ETHICAL PRODUCTION WITH NEW SUSTAINABILTY GOALS

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced new investments in purchases of Nest Ethical Handcraft product and a commitment to double investments in Fair Trade USA programs by 2025. As the first retailer to set such an ambitious goal, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. continues to lead the home furnishings industry on sustainability goals and reporting on progress by partnering with independent third-party partners like Nest and Fair Trade USA. These key partnerships will help facilitate the company’s pledge of having 75% of all products meet one or more of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social and environmental initiatives by 2030 – a commitment that represents $1B in product purchases annually.

“We invest in programs that positively impact the people that make our products and the communities where we source our products from,” said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ‘Our work with partners like Nest and Fair Trade help support a resilient, sustainable supply chain that delivers concrete business value.”