Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy Group S.A. Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 08.10.2021, 22:05 | | 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 22:05 | London (ots/PRNewswire) - Burlington Loan Management DAC holds 15,114,496 shares

representing 1.5588% of voting rights attached to shares as of 8th October 2021.



About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP





investment management firm with more than 38 years of experience and a focus on

fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more

than $37 billion in assets under management with over 400 professionals in six

offices, including New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and

Shenzhen.



For media enquiries:

Greenbrook

Andrew Honnor, Rob White

Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com

Tel.: +44 (0)20 7952 2000



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146402/5041832

OTS: Davidson Kempner





Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a U.S.-registered global institutionalinvestment management firm with more than 38 years of experience and a focus onfundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has morethan $37 billion in assets under management with over 400 professionals in sixoffices, including New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong andShenzhen.For media enquiries:GreenbrookAndrew Honnor, Rob WhiteEmail: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.comTel.: +44 (0)20 7952 2000Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146402/5041832OTS: Davidson Kempner

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer