Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy Group S.A.
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 08.10.2021, 22:05 | 1 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Burlington Loan Management DAC holds 15,114,496 shares
representing 1.5588% of voting rights attached to shares as of 8th October 2021.
About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
representing 1.5588% of voting rights attached to shares as of 8th October 2021.
About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a U.S.-registered global institutional
investment management firm with more than 38 years of experience and a focus on
fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more
than $37 billion in assets under management with over 400 professionals in six
offices, including New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and
Shenzhen.
For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com
Tel.: +44 (0)20 7952 2000
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146402/5041832
OTS: Davidson Kempner
investment management firm with more than 38 years of experience and a focus on
fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more
than $37 billion in assets under management with over 400 professionals in six
offices, including New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and
Shenzhen.
For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor, Rob White
Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com
Tel.: +44 (0)20 7952 2000
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146402/5041832
OTS: Davidson Kempner
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0