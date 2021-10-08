Blend to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Nima Ghamsari, head of Blend, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference on Friday, October 13, 2021. The discussion will begin at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same web address for 10 days following the conference.