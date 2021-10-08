checkAd

Mandiant Completes the Divestiture of Its FireEye Products Business to McAfee Enterprise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to sell the FireEye Products business to McAfee Enterprise, which is backed by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG), in an all-cash transaction for $1.2 billion, before taxes and transaction-related expenses. Mandiant and the combined McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products company will continue to support customers post-closing with a joint reseller relationship, shared product telemetry and frontline threat intelligence.

“The FireEye Products team and I are incredibly proud of our work while at FireEye and Mandiant and the positive outcomes we have delivered for customers across the globe,” said Bryan Palma, who has been named CEO of the combined company for McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products. “We are excited to join forces with our new colleagues at McAfee Enterprise and collaborate with Mandiant to continue delivering effective security to customers.”

“With the divestiture of the FireEye Products business now closed, I look forward to accelerating our vision and building on Mandiant’s unique strengths to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions to customers, and our partnership with the combined McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products company,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at Mandiant.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati P.C. acted as legal advisor, to Mandiant.

UBS Investment Bank and Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisors, and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor, to STG. UBS Investment Bank and Jefferies Finance LLC provided financing for the transaction.

About Mandiant, Inc.
 Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

2021 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Mandiant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mandiant Completes the Divestiture of Its FireEye Products Business to McAfee Enterprise Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to sell the FireEye Products business to McAfee Enterprise, which is backed by a consortium led …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
PEAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peak Fintech Group Inc. on Behalf of Peak Stockholders ...
Repare Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding Inadvertent Issuance of Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...