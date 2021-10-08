checkAd

Agile Therapeutics Appoints Josephine Torrente to its Board of Directors

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced that Josephine Torrente has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, as a Class II director, effective as of October 7, 2021. Ms. Torrente will serve on Agile’s Science and Technology Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“Josephine is a keen regulatory strategist with extensive experience guiding new drug therapies through the FDA approval process. She also has extensive experience helping companies and investors evaluate pipelines and acquisitions. We are confident that her unique regulatory insights and strategic perspective will allow her to make valuable contributions to our Board as we continue to pursue growth as a commercial company,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile.

Ms. Torrente has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and is currently a Director at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara PC, a law firm focused on advising clients on FDA matters, where she has practiced since 1998. In addition to her time at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, Ms. Torrente has worked at Sprout Pharmaceuticals as Executive Vice President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, and Wyeth-Ayerst Research, where she managed U.S. regulatory affairs and conducted discovery research. Ms. Torrente received her B.S. with honors from Case Western Reserve University, her M.S. from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and her J.D. summa cum laude from Temple University School of Law.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

