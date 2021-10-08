Black Diamond Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on BDTX-1535, BRAF, and FGFR Programs at the 33rd AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of
MasterKey therapies, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for three early-stage pipeline programs in oral and poster sessions at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference
on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
“Despite clinical advances in precision medicines for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation, multiple areas of unmet need persist, which include patients whose tumors have developed resistance to current-generation therapies, express non-canonical (or uncommon) mutations, and have metastasized to the brain,” said Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “BDTX-1535 has demonstrated a breadth of coverage of oncogenic EGFR mutations expressed in NSCLC, which coupled with a brain-penetrant pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, supports the potential of BDTX-1535 as an optimal therapeutic candidate for these NSCLC patient populations.”
Dr. Buck continued: “Additionally, B-Raf (BRAF) and fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) are validated therapeutic targets, yet current standards of care are associated with meaningful limitations, yielding persistent unmet needs for these cancer patients. Our BRAF program compounds are designed to selectively target a full spectrum of Class II/III BRAF oncogenic mutations without inducing paradoxical activation, which can lead to secondary malignancies. Our FGFR compounds are designed to target a full spectrum of oncogenic FGFR2 and FGFR3 mutations, including known resistance mutations, while sparing FGFR1, the inhibition of which is associated with toxicities, including hyperphosphatemia.”
The presentations describe the following data:
BDTX-1535 Program:
The presentation describes preclinical data for BDTX-1535, which is designed as a potent, selective, and brain-penetrant inhibitor of a spectrum of EGFR mutations expressed in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and NSCLC.
- In cell-based assays, BDTX-1535 achieved potent and selective inhibition of EGFR mutations expressed in NSCLC, including the EGFR- C797S mutation that can arise following treatment with osimertinib.
- BDTX-1535 demonstrated a favorable brain-penetrant PK profile in mouse, rat, and dog models.
- In an EGFR Exon19+C797S mouse allograft efficacy model, BDTX-1535 showed dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition and achieved complete regression without notable impact on body weight.
- Black Diamond expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BDTX-1535 in the first half of 2022.
BRAF Program:
