Black Diamond Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on BDTX-1535, BRAF, and FGFR Programs at the 33rd AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for three early-stage pipeline programs in oral and poster sessions at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.



“Despite clinical advances in precision medicines for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation, multiple areas of unmet need persist, which include patients whose tumors have developed resistance to current-generation therapies, express non-canonical (or uncommon) mutations, and have metastasized to the brain,” said Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “BDTX-1535 has demonstrated a breadth of coverage of oncogenic EGFR mutations expressed in NSCLC, which coupled with a brain-penetrant pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, supports the potential of BDTX-1535 as an optimal therapeutic candidate for these NSCLC patient populations.”