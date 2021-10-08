checkAd

Salli Schwartz, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer, to Leave MSCI

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Salli Schwartz, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer, is resigning from the company for personal reasons, effective November 19, 2021.

“I would like to thank Salli for her dedication to our franchise over the last two years,” said Andrew Wiechmann, Chief Financial Officer of MSCI. “She helped us enhance our strategic dialogue with the market, expand our sell side coverage and global investor base, and optimize our capital structure. I wish her great success in her future endeavors.”

Ms. Schwartz said, “I am proud of the significant accomplishments we achieved across our Investor Relations and Treasury functions over the past couple years. MSCI is an outstanding, all-weather franchise with myriad growth opportunities, and I have thoroughly enjoyed my experiences working alongside such an incredible team.”

Following the effective date of Ms. Schwartz’s resignation, Jisoo Suh may be contacted at jisoo.suh@msci.com for investor-related inquiries and Mr. Wiechmann may be contacted for treasury- related inquiries, in each case, until a replacement is named.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

To learn more, please visit www.msci.com. MSCI#IR

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward -looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such.

