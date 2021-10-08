Forbes Names Primerica One of America’s Best Insurance Companies for 2022

checkAd

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families throughout the United States and Canada, has been named by Forbes to its list of “American Best Insurance Companies for 2022.” Primerica ranks 6th among 25 companies included in the Term Life Insurance category.

“Every day, thousands of Primerica representatives educate families on the necessity of preparing for the unexpected and protecting their loved ones through term life insurance. Each year, that preparedness helps some of those very same families make it through the worst times of their lives after the death of a family member,” said Glenn Williams, Primerica Chief Executive Officer. “For more than four decades, Primerica has remained committed to providing exemplary customer service and quality products. We are pleased to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts, and we look forward to serving many more families in the years to come.”

In order to determine which companies were best serving consumers, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 16,000 customers and get their feedback on these companies' performance. Forbes also assessed the quality of customer service, financial advice, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio through direct solicitation of information from the companies, as well as through searches of publicly available information on each of the companies.

In addition to this recognition, Primerica also appears on Forbes' lists of America's Best Employers for Diversity and America’s Best Employers for Women for 2021. For more information on Primerica’s products and services, please visit www.primerica.com.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which the company underwrites, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which the company distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. Primerica insured over 5.5 million lives and had approximately 2.6 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2020. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2020. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI.”

