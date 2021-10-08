checkAd

SolarWinds to Hold Virtual 2021 Analyst and Investor Day Meeting on November 10, 2021

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will hold its virtual 2021 Analyst and Investor Day on November 10, 2021. Sudhakar Ramakrishna, SolarWinds president and CEO, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the company’s strategy, financial performance, and business initiatives for the coming year.

Analyst Day Webcast

SolarWinds will host a live virtual webcast of the event beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT/7:00 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Registration for this event is available here. A live dial-in will be available for Q&A at the end of the event domestically at (833) 968-2238 and internationally at +1 (825) 312-2061. To access the live Q&A call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 9032709 to gain access to the conference call. A replay of the webcast and the accompanying slides will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

