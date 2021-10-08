checkAd

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Declares Distribution

The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE: JCE) today announced that, in addition to the fund’s regular quarterly distribution, the fund has declared a special cash distribution with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration for the following taxable closed-end fund:

Record Date

October 18, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

October 15, 2021

Payable Date

November 1, 2021

Taxable Distribution Per Share

Long-Term

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Capital Gain

JCE

NYSE

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

$0.6214

 

 

 

 

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds or contact:

Financial Professionals:
800-752-8700

Investors:
800-257-8787

Media:
media-inquiries@nuveen.com

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

EPS-1865899PR-E1021X

