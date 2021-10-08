checkAd

Brompton Funds Announces Change of Trustee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 22:19  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: FFI.UN) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) announces a change of trustee for Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund (the “Fund”).  

Effective on or about November 25, 2021, or such other date as determined by Manager, Brompton Funds Limited, the manager of the Fund, will replace the current trustee of the Fund (Computershare Trust Company of Canada) and be appointed as successor trustee to the Fund in accordance with the terms of the Fund’s declaration of trust dated September 5, 2018.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brompton Funds Announces Change of Trustee TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: FFI.UN) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) announces a change of trustee for Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund (the “Fund”).   Effective on or about November 25, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSGF Confirms Vaycaychella Growth Acceleration Presentation Scheduled Next Week On Wednesday, ...
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Arcimoto to Host Q3 Stakeholder Webcast on Oct. 12
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
Scissors and Scotch to Open at Reston Station
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering
ICOA Cancels 2.5 Billion Common Stock Shares
Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces October 2021 Distribution
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...