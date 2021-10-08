The Marcus Corporation Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement
The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that it has filed a new universal shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to allow The Marcus Corporation to potentially offer an indeterminate principal amount and number of securities in the future with a proposed maximum aggregate offering price of up to $150,000,000. The new shelf registration statement replaces The Marcus Corporation’s prior universal shelf registration statement, which expired on September 18, 2021.
Under the shelf registration statement, The Marcus Corporation will have the flexibility to publicly offer and sell from time to time debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other securities or any combination of such securities. The Marcus Corporation may periodically offer one or more of these securities in amounts, at prices and on terms announced if and when the securities are ever offered. The specifics of any potential future offerings, along with the use of proceeds of any such securities offered by The Marcus Corporation, will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement at the time of any such offering.
Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation, said, “Like many public companies who file these types of registration statements, we consider this filing to be a proactive step to facilitate our future ability to raise public equity or debt capital to potentially expand existing businesses, fund potential acquisitions, invest in other growth opportunities, or repay existing debt.”
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About the Marcus Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,091 screens at 88 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus and BistroPlex brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 19 hotels, resorts and other properties in nine states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare