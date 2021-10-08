The Marcus Corporation Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced that it has filed a new universal shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to allow The Marcus Corporation to potentially offer an indeterminate principal amount and number of securities in the future with a proposed maximum aggregate offering price of up to $150,000,000. The new shelf registration statement replaces The Marcus Corporation’s prior universal shelf registration statement, which expired on September 18, 2021.

Under the shelf registration statement, The Marcus Corporation will have the flexibility to publicly offer and sell from time to time debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other securities or any combination of such securities. The Marcus Corporation may periodically offer one or more of these securities in amounts, at prices and on terms announced if and when the securities are ever offered. The specifics of any potential future offerings, along with the use of proceeds of any such securities offered by The Marcus Corporation, will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement at the time of any such offering.