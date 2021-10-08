checkAd

Summit Bank Promotes Chris Hemmings to Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 22:30  |  22   |   |   

Craig Wanichek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) today announced the promotion of Chris Hemmings to Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005524/en/

Chris Hemmings was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Summit Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Hemmings was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Summit Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Hemmings has been with Summit Bank since 2008 and has served in various capacities, most recently as Senior Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer and before that Controller. “With over 13 years of experience with Summit, Chris is the ideal choice for this position,” says Wanichek. “His knowledge of company culture, banking, risk management, finance, compliance, and operations is exceptional. He has strong leadership abilities both in the office and in our community. Promoting Chris means we are positioning Summit Bank for continued growth and long-term success.”

Hemmings is involved in philanthropic work throughout Lane County. He is a member of the Board of Directors of FOOD for Lane County and participates in the non-profit’s Budget and Finance Committee. He volunteers with the United Way of Lane County. He is a member of the Government Relations Committee of the Oregon Banker’s Association. He is a former recipient of the 20 Under 40 awards, which honors Lane County’s Top young leaders. In 2020, he was listed as a Top 40 under 40 bankers in the Country, according to Independent Banker, the flagship publication of Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). The nomination-based award recognizes up-and-coming community bankers who demonstrate exceptional potential in leadership, innovation, and community work.

A native of the United Kingdom, Hemmings moved to Oregon to attend the University of Oregon, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree and Honors in both Economics and Political Science. At Summit, he serves as Chair of the Bank’s Operations Committee, which evaluates and guides efforts that support Summit Bank’s strategic operational initiatives, and as Chair of the Bank’s Compliance Committee. In this new role, Hemmings will oversee Operations, Compliance, Human Resources, Loan Servicing and Documentation, and I.T. Services.

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon, and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Bank Promotes Chris Hemmings to Chief Operating Officer Craig Wanichek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) today announced the promotion of Chris Hemmings to Chief Operating Officer of the Bank, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PEAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peak Fintech Group Inc. on Behalf of Peak Stockholders ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Joint Corp. and Encourages ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...