Robinhood Markets, Inc. Files Acceleration Request for Resale Registration Statement

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood’) filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258474) (as amended, the “Resale S-1”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2021 and a first amendment to the Resale S-1 on September 1, 2021. The Resale S-1 was filed on behalf of certain Robinhood shareholders that received Class A common stock upon the automatic conversion of Tranche I convertible notes in connection with Robinhood’s IPO (the “Conversion Shares”). The Resale S-1 registers the potential resale of these Conversion Shares and was filed pursuant to a pre-existing contractual obligation under the purchase agreement for the Tranche I convertible notes. Separately, in connection with the IPO, the Tranche I note investors agreed to keep 50% of the Conversion Shares locked up until the 28th day after the Resale S-1 is declared effective (but no later than December 1, 2021). Robinhood is not itself selling any additional securities and the filing does not represent an underwritten secondary offering.



Today, Robinhood filed a second amendment to the Resale S-1 and an acceleration request asking the SEC to declare the Resale S-1 effective at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 13, 2021. No sales can be made off the Resale S-1 until the SEC staff declares it effective. In addition, consistent with customary quarter-end trading limitations and pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement for the Tranche I convertible notes, Robinhood has determined that no sales may be made off the Resale S-1 at the time of its effectiveness. Robinhood will publicly announce when sales may be made off the Resale S-1. Robinhood’s Resale S-1 suspension notice does not prevent Tranche I note investors from selling unlocked Conversion Shares by other means.