PowerTap and Viridian to Showcase at Expo 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or “MOVE”) is pleased to announce that Viridian Hydrogen UAE (“Viridian”), PowerTap’s exclusive Middle East distributor has been selected to introduce the PowerTap Gen3 modular hydrogen production and dispensing system at Expo 2020, which will be building upon 170 years of World Expos that have provided a platform to showcase the latest technologies from around the globe that will shape the world of today and tomorrow.

https://www.viridianhydrogen.com/post/viridian-hydrogen-expo2020-wetex ...

World Expositions have been at the heart of introducing innovation and specifically clean power since Professor Keith Williams, the chief engineer for the Shell Oil company was asked to make a fuel cell to power the Paris exhibition to present the future potential of clean power. The team at PowerTap has realized the vision of a clean fuel source with the participation of yet another former Shell Oil company executive, Mr. David Bray.

“The UAE has positioned itself as a champion of sustainability. The underpinning of the hydrogen ecosystem will be on display not only at Expo 2020 but across Dubai and the UAE over the next six months,” said Mr. Raghu Kilambi, CEO of PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. 

Mr. Sagar Mirchandani, Partner of Viridian Hydrogen, UAE is looking forward to displaying the PowerTap system to the expected 25 million visitors to the first Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia Region. Mr. Mirchandani highlights “that the teams at Viridian and PowerTap, in keeping with the theme of the Expo of Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity, will have the good-fortune to show not just the region but the world that hydrogen fueling is the fuel source that will transform our world economies into a renewable, sustainable future.”

Additionally, Viridian is pleased to announce that it has established a Hydrogen Advisory Council to continue to help steward the transition to sustainable energy production. The select members being added to this group will enable Viridian and PowerTap to transition the UAE into a global leader in hydrogen production, distribution, utilization, and carbon capture technology.  

