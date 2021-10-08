checkAd

Mesabi Trust Press Release

Distribution Announcement

The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of One Dollar and forty-two cents ($1.42) per Unit of Beneficial Interest payable on November 20, 2021 to Mesabi Trust Unitholders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2021. This compares to a distribution of thirty-six cents ($0.36) per Unit for the same period last year.

The One Dollar and six cents ($1.06) per Unit increase in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $19,495,040 on July 30, 2021 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“Cliffs”), the parent company of Northshore Mining Company (“Northshore”), which was higher than the total royalty payments of $4,349,830 received by the Trust from Cliffs in July 2020. The increase in the royalty received by the Trust for the second calendar quarter of 2021, as compared to the royalty received for the second calendar quarter of 2020, is primarily attributable to higher prices for iron ore products reflected in the second quarter 2021 royalty calculations, and higher volume of shipments during the second quarter 2021, compared with shipments in the second quarter 2020. The Trust’s distribution announcement today also reflects that the Trust’s most recent balance sheet includes a contract liability, which represents, among other things, iron ore that had not yet been shipped by Northshore, but for which the Trust has received a royalty payment based on an initial estimated price. See Mesabi Trust’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Note 2 (regarding “Contract asset and contract liability”), for the fiscal quarter ended July 30, 2021 (filed September 13, 2021). Finally, the Trust’s announcement today also reflects the Trustees’ assessment that Mesabi Trust will have sufficient reserves available to make such a distribution while also maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserves in order for the Trust to be positioned to meet current and future expenses, and present and future liabilities (whether fixed or contingent), that may arise.

Quarterly royalty payments from Northshore for iron ore shipments during the third calendar quarter, which are payable to Mesabi Trust under the royalty agreement, are due on October 30, 2021, together with the quarterly royalty report. After receiving the quarterly royalty report, Mesabi Trust plans to file a summary of the quarterly royalty report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Wertpapier


