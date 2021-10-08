RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on October 12th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 05:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



A pre-recorded presentation will air simultaneously on the Sequire Virtual Event Website ( https://me21.myse q uire.com/ ) .