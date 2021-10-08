Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, October 29, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review third quarter 2021 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (United States), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada) or 1-929-526-1599 (all other locations) and then using the access code 343796. The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).