Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, October 29, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review third quarter 2021 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (United States), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada) or 1-929-526-1599 (all other locations) and then using the access code 343796. The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At September 30, 2021, Hilltop employed approximately 5,000 people and operated approximately 410 locations in 47 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

