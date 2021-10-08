Nuvei Expands Digital Payouts in the U.S. with Visa Direct

With Visa Direct, Nuvei’s clients will be able to provide fast payout capabilities to their customers, with transactions routed and processed in near real time. The expansion of Nuvei’s offering with Visa Direct to the U.S. marks an exciting milestone as part of the Company’s goal to deliver the latest payment innovations at a global level.

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq and TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today its collaboration with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, to offer Nuvei’s U.S. clients access to fast payouts via implementation of Visa Direct 1 , Visa’s real-time 2 push payments platform. Initially available in Europe, this offering will now enhance Nuvei’s payout capabilities in the U.S. and help create a more efficient, secure and seamless payments experience for its merchant clients across virtually any industry.

“The introduction of Visa Direct to our U.S. merchant clients further strengthens our constantly evolving payout options,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “As consumers are looking for faster, simpler and more connected experiences, it is crucial that we provide solutions that best address their needs. An important part of this is supporting payments in real time, delivering a truly frictionless payment journey.”

“Our collaboration with Nuvei in Europe is already helping its customers realize the benefits of fast and secure digital payout capabilities via Visa Direct,” said Ruben Salazar, SVP and global head of Visa Direct. “We are excited to partner with Nuvei in the U.S. so their clients can use Visa Direct to help them digitize paper-based, inefficient processes.”

1 Visa Direct capability enabled through Nuvei's financial institution partners.

2 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.