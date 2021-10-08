Fairfax Renews Universal Shelf Prospectus

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with Fairfax’s Cdn$8.0 billion universal shelf renewal.



The shelf prospectus renewal allows Fairfax to offer from time to time over a 25-month period up to Cdn$8.0 billion of debt, equity or other securities. Should Fairfax offer any securities, it will make a prospectus supplement available that will include the specific terms of the securities being offered.