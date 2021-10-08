checkAd

TriState Capital Bank Named Again to Monitor 101+ List for Fast-Growing Equipment Finance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 23:11  |  13   |   |   

For the second year in a row, TriState Capital Bank was named to the Monitor 101+ list for the bank's fast-growing Equipment Finance division. The bank's 157% year-over-year total assets gained landed TriState Capital position No. 107 on the list, improving its No. 115 position on Monitor's inaugural list last year.

In just its third year, TriState's Equipment Finance grew its assets from $62.5 million in 2019 to $157.5 million in 2020. In a two-year snapshot, the division has grown assets from $18.1 million in 2018.

Starting the equipment finance group from scratch, Senior Vice President of Equipment Finance and Manager Tim Moriarity and his team have a niche target: middle-market companies and deals focused on the ongoing acquisition of essential use equipment, primarily in the transportation, manufacturing and construction sectors. The Equipment Finance division has grown to seven people, and it recorded $104.4 million in new business in 2020.

"Our equipment finance business growth is thanks to our dedicated team providing direct equipment leasing and finance products to middle-market companies within each TriState Capital region," says TriState Capital Bank President and CEO Brian Fetterolf. "We complement our direct-to-market model with larger syndication opportunities through our cultivated group of bank partners."

TriState Capital Equipment Finance provides equipment leasing and financing solutions directly to middle-market companies within its regional footprint of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York City, Cleveland and North Jersey. TriState Capital partners with clients on the ongoing acquisitions of essential-use equipment.

"Over the past three years, TriState Capital's Equipment Finance team has continued to provide clients with an array of tailored financing options for any capital equipment needs they have," says Moriarity. "With our team's experience and the bank's support, we're a leader in the equipment finance space for companies across various industries."

The Monitor 101+ is published by Monitordaily, a leading publication in the equipment finance industry. The list is an extension of the Monitor 100, an annual report of the largest equipment finance and leasing companies in the United States. More information about the Monitor 101+ is available at Magazine.MonitorDaily.com.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL
 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $11.46 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $11.51 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

TriState Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TriState Capital Bank Named Again to Monitor 101+ List for Fast-Growing Equipment Finance For the second year in a row, TriState Capital Bank was named to the Monitor 101+ list for the bank's fast-growing Equipment Finance division. The bank's 157% year-over-year total assets gained landed TriState Capital position No. 107 on the list, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PEAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peak Fintech Group Inc. on Behalf of Peak Stockholders ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Joint Corp. and Encourages ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Tristate Capital Schedules October 21 Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Chartwell Investment Partners Launches Short Duration Bond Fund (CWSDX)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten