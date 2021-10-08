checkAd

SCE’s 2020 Spending With Diverse Suppliers Creates More Than 23,000 Jobs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 23:17  |  13   |   |   

Southern California Edison recorded 37.66% of its corporate purchases, or $2.4 billion in spending, with more than 600 small and diverse businesses in 2020. The company’s contracting with these companies had an economic impact of more than $3.5 billion and sustained more than 23,000 jobs. This is according to SCE’s 2020 Supplier Diversity Economic Impact Report, prepared by data consultancy supplier.io, which helps companies evaluate the real-world effects of their spending in their communities and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005579/en/

Southern California Edison spent $2.4 billion with minority and small- business suppliers, resulting in a $3.5 billion impact on the economy and supporting more than 23,000 jobs. (Graphic: Southern California Edison)

Southern California Edison spent $2.4 billion with minority and small- business suppliers, resulting in a $3.5 billion impact on the economy and supporting more than 23,000 jobs. (Graphic: Southern California Edison)

Importantly, SCE provides technical assistance and guidance that help minority-, women-, disabled veteran- and LGBT-owned businesses develop capabilities that will let them meet the company’s specific demands.

“After partnering with small and diverse firms for more than four decades, we’ve known that our Supplier Diversity Program brings economic benefits to not only our 600-plus suppliers, but also the regional economies where they do business,” said Kevin Payne, SCE president and CEO. “We’ve heard over the years countless stories from diverse suppliers about the positive effects our supplier diversity and technical assistance programs have on them.”

The report states that SCE’s $3.5 billion economic impact — pertaining only to its spending with diverse suppliers — is the sum of three effects: direct purchases by SCE from its small, minority, women, disabled veteran and LGBT suppliers; indirect activities within these companies’ supply chains; and the induced effects that result as employees of these companies, and those of companies within their supply chains, spend their wages in the wider consumer economy.

For more information, including details of the report’s methodology, see the Supplier Diversity Economic Impact Report.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

Edison Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SCE’s 2020 Spending With Diverse Suppliers Creates More Than 23,000 Jobs Southern California Edison recorded 37.66% of its corporate purchases, or $2.4 billion in spending, with more than 600 small and diverse businesses in 2020. The company’s contracting with these companies had an economic impact of more than $3.5 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PEAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peak Fintech Group Inc. on Behalf of Peak Stockholders ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Joint Corp. and Encourages ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Application Period Begins for $1.2 Million 2022 Edison Scholars Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Advisory for Tuesday, November 2, 2021: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21California Must Accelerate Actions Now to Meet 2030 Emissions Reduction Goal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten