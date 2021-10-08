checkAd

Liquidia Receives Favorable Ruling in Inter Partes Review against United Therapeutics Patent

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) ruled in its favor in the Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceeding against U.S. Patent No. 9,604,901 (‘901 patent) owned by United Therapeutics Corporation (UTC) and listed in the Orange Book for Tyvaso (treprostinil inhalation solution).

In its ruling, the PTAB found that seven of the nine claims were unpatentable. Only the narrower dependent claims 6 and 7 remain, both of which require actual storage at ambient temperature of treprostinil sodium. The PTAB’s decision primarily relates to the issue of patentability based on a review of prior art. This decision does not preclude the invalidation of the remaining claims on other grounds as part of the ongoing Hatch Waxman litigation, nor does it mean that Liquidia infringes either of the surviving claims.

Damian deGoa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia said: “We are very pleased with this decision by the PTAB. This is a clear win in our on-going patent dispute with United Therapeutics, and we remain confident that we will ultimately prevail on all patent claims they have asserted against us. We will continue to vigorously defend our right to commercialize LIQ861 as soon as possible.”

The PTAB’s decision with respect to the ‘901 patent does not resolve the on-going litigation brought by UTC related to LIQ861. In June 2020, UTC filed a lawsuit against Liquidia under the Hatch-Waxman Act for infringement of three Tyvaso patents, including the ‘901 patent, referenced in the 505(b)(2) regulatory filing for the LIQ861 New Drug Application (NDA). The lawsuit triggered a 30-month stay on an FDA regulatory approval of LIQ861, which expires on the earlier of October 24, 2022, or resolution of the litigation.

Tyvaso is a registered trademark of United Therapeutics.

About LIQ861
LIQ861 is an investigational inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed using Liquidia’s PRINT technology with the goal of enhancing deep-lung delivery using a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). PRINT technology enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for optimal deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia believes LIQ861 can overcome the limitations of current inhaled therapies and has the potential to maximize the therapeutic benefits of treprostinil in treating PAH by safely delivering higher doses into the lungs. Liquidia has completed an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of LIQ861 in patients diagnosed with PAH known as INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil.

